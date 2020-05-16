Some Michigan districts making tentative summer school plans

Schools are still under Whitmer's executive order that closed building for the current academic year.

DETROIT — Summer school remains up in the air for kindergarten through 12th graders across Michigan.

The Detroit News reports Friday that districts have not yet been cleared to allow learning inside schools. They're still under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order closing buildings for the current academic year that ends in June. But some districts are making tentative plans for summer sessions.

More than 200 students have registered for summer school in Novi Community Schools.

The Berkley School District sent a survey to parents asking if they are interested in summer school.

Whitmer recently created a group tasked with helping school safely reopen this fall called the COVID-19 Return to Schools Advisory Council. Students, parents, frontline educators, administration and public health officials will make up the council, with the goal to determine how schools may safely reopen in the fall.

