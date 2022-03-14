Sonya Renee Taylor to deliver GRCC's Women's History Month keynote address

Grand Rapids Community College Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion welcomes Taylor for a virtual talk on Tuesday, March 15.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (ODEI) at Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) welcomes Sonya Renee Taylor to deliver the keynote address for Women's History Month on Tuesday.

Taylor is an author, poet, artist, activist and the founder of The Body is Not An Apology, a digital media and education company.

On Tuesday, March 15, Taylor will deliver the keynote address at the ODEI's Women's History Month virtual event.

Taylor will deliver her address, titled "Returning to 'normal' is not an option: Finding healing and meaning in our work," at 6 p.m.

“Sonya personifies the term intersectionality,” says Dr. B. Afeni McNeely Cobham, Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer. “She’s a queer, disabled, Black, Woman American expatriate living in New Zealand. Her worldview is nuanced, her candor is engrossing, and her zeal for liberation is infectious.”

The virtual event is completely free and anyone is invited to join. Register for the event here.

Taylor is the author of two books, "The Body Is Not An Apology: The Power of Radical Self-Love" and "Celebrate Your Body (And Its Changes, Too!) The Ultimate Puberty Book for Girls."

Taylor is also a well-known poet and spoken word performer who is a former National and International poetry slam champion.

Taylor has spoken at the White House and has made appearances on several major networks.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.