Spring Lake High School principal on leave pending 'academic records' investigation

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Spring Lake High School's Principal Mike Gilchrist is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation involving academic records.

Spring Lake Public School Superintendent Dennis Furton sent a letter to parents informing them of Gilchrist's status on Monday.

The district says no additional information will be shared until the investigation is complete.

Furton declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

