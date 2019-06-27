BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A tentative deal between the state and Benton Harbor will keep the school open and the district intact.

According to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office, the deal was reached Wednesday in a meeting with Whitmer's staff, Benton Harbor school officials and members of the state education and treasury departments.

The deal still needs approval from the school board.

Whitmer spokeswoman, Tiffany Brown, says the plan requires the school district to meet "attainable benchmarks and goals" to show improved academic outcomes in the students, as well as stabilizing the district's finances.

RELATED: Whitmer: 'Doing nothing' not an option in Benton Harbor

The school district in southwestern Michigan is facing $18 million in debt. Only 3% of third-graders could read at grade level last year, and fewer than three 11th-graders were deemed ready for college in each of the last five years.

Whitmer, a Democrat, has faced criticism in predominantly black Benton Harbor and from some within her own party over potentially closing the high school and an alternative high school as part of a turnaround proposal.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.