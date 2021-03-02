State Superintendent: Students need additional instruction time next year

Rice said that most students will receive less instruction from March 2020 through the end of this school year than in any similar period of their education.

LANSING, Mich. — State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice says additional learning time next year will help Michigan students address foregone learning during the pandemic.

During a joint meeting Tuesday with the Senate Education and Career Readiness Committee and the House Education Committee, Rice shared his thoughts on instruction time with state legislators.

“The current minimum number of days—180—was too low before the pandemic. It isn’t close to that of high-performing nations,” Rice said. “Students and staff need more days next year coming out of the pandemic. The state legislature should raise the minimum number of days to underscore the need for more time.”

Rice said that most students will receive less instruction from March 2020 through the end of this school year than in any similar period of their education. Due to this, he said additional instruction time should be layered in next year.

“Child by child, group by group, districts will have to reflect on what is needed and how to meet these needs. More time is the clearest need. Most have foregone it. Many will need to recoup it,” Rice said.

