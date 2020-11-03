GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students and staff at a high school in Grand Rapids will be visited by the State Superintendent Wednesday, March 11.

Grand Rapids Public Schools was selected for the special visit by Dr. Michael Rice. Rice visits multiple Michigan school districts each month to tour schools, sit-in on classes, meet with students and teachers to observe best practices and celebrate accomplishments.

According to a press release from GRPS, Dr. Rice will visit Innovation Central High School, located at 421 Fountain St. NE, Wednesday afternoon. He will meet with the districts interim superintendent Dr. Ron Gorman.

Just last week, the Michigan Department of Education released data on the graduation rates for the 2018-2019 school year. GRPS has seen a districtwide increase for eight consecutive years. Since 2012, GRPS' graduation rates have increased by 71%.

Last month, the Grand Rapids Promise Zone was approved by the Michigan Department of Treasury, which officially set the program in motion and will allow students who live in Grand Rapids and graduate from eligible high schools free tuition to Grand Rapids Community College -- beginning with the class of 2020.

The City of Grand Rapids and GRPS was also selected for a national after-school program that's meant to promote physical, emotion and social skills in children through tennis. Grand Rapids was one of three cities chose for the program by the National League of Cities and United States Tennis Association. Grand Rapids plans to offer tennis during local after-school programs to ensure children and youth from underserved communities have access to the sport.

