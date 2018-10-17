GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Kent ISD hosted a lunch and learn opportunity to share their new attendance campaign.

Kent ISD's 'Strive for Less Than 5' campaign, as part of Challenge 5, is aimed at helping students and the community succeed by reducing chronic absenteeism. The campaign engages students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade and their parents to committ to the first step in school success -- regular attendance.

The lunch was held at the Kent County Administration Building Wednesday afternoon with guest speakers: Judge Kathleen Feeney from the Family Division of Kent County Circuit Court and Matthew VanZetten, an assistant county administration with Kent ISD.

Kent ISD wants to run PSAs on regular attendance and positive results of the Strive campaign in Grand Rapids Public Schools. For more information, click here.

Kent County school administrators meeting to discuss the Strive for Less Than 5 campaign to get across the importance of school attendance every year. Hear from them tonight on @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/HRVKKOkfkw — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) October 17, 2018

