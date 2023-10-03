Student count day is Oct. 4 for Michigan's scholars

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, public school districts throughout the state will be counting students to determine the number attending their schools.

LANSING, Mich — Wednesday, Oct. 4 is student count day for Michigan's scholars.

The count is used by the state to help determine funding for individual schools and districts. A percentage of a public schools funding is based on the total attendance recorded on Wednesday.

West Michigan school districts are encouraging parents to make sure their children attend on student count day.

If a student is unable to attend on Wednesday, they can still be counted if:

The student has an excused absence and attends within 30 calendar days following count day.

The student has an unexcused absence and attends within 10 school days following count day.

The student is suspended and attends within 45 calendar days following count day.

The next student count day is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

The fall student count in October represents 90% of the funding, while the spring student in count in February only represents 10%.

To learn more about student count day in Michigan schools, you can read the student count day and school funding document provided by the state.

