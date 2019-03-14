MUSKEGON, Mich. — The school's student information system, PowerSchool, was breached late last week. The district launched an internal investigation that is still ongoing.

According to the Orchard View Schools superintendent, some unauthorized changes have been made to grades and attendance.

Below is the note sent out to students and parents:

Dear Parents,

Late last week, we became aware of a data breach in PowerSchool, our student information system. At this time, the breach appears to be limited to the high school. We immediately launched an internal investigation and have found some unauthorized changes have been made to grades and attendance. The investigation is still ongoing. We have notified the parents of the students we know were involved. If you have questions or concerns, please contact me.

Jim Nielsen,

Superintendent

Orchard View Schools

231-760-1300

