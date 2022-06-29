Over 900 students invited to attend GRCC with financial support

Grand Rapids Promise Zone scholarships help remove costs barriers for students seeking a college education.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 900 students have been invited to attend Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) this fall with financial support from the Grand Rapids Promise Zone.

Grand Rapids Promise Zone is a scholarship opportunity for students who live within Grand Rapids and graduate from one of the 25 high schools in the city limits. The eligible schools include public, private and public charter high schools.

Eligible students receive financial support to help remove the barrier of cost for those who are seeking a college education.

“The Grand Rapids Promise Zone is about access and opportunity, and an indication of this community’s commitment to helping everyone get the education they need to be successful,” said Ashlee Mishler, Promise Zone director. “This is an opportunity for students to start their educational journey at GRCC, earning credits or career skill certificates -- for free -- close to home.”

For the 2021-22 school year, over 500 students attended GRCC using the Promise Zone scholarship.

Students are required to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid to determine how much aid they can receive. After the application is completed, the Promise Zone scholarship will cover all the remaining costs.

Students are eligible to receive the full Grand Rapids Promise Zone Scholarship (60 credit hours) if:

They attend an eligible Grand Rapids high school continuously since the beginning of 10th grade or before;

They live in the city of Grand Rapids boundaries continuously since the beginning of 10th grade or before; and

They graduate from any of the 25 public, public charter, or private high schools located within the city.

Students who have been enrolled in an eligible high school and have resided in Grand Rapids continuously since the start of 11th grade are eligible for a partial scholarship, which covers up to 30 credit hours at GRCC.

Students who qualify for the scholarship have up to five years to use the funds after their high school graduation date. Enrolled students are required to take at least six credits in the fall and winter semesters.

Learn more about the Grand Rapids Promise Zone scholarship at grcc.edu/promisezone and grpromisezone.com or via email at promisezone@grcc.edu or via phone by calling (616) 234-4321.

