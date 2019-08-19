GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Doors opened at Godfrey-Lee Public Schools Monday for students returning from summer vacation.
This summer part of the roof and a wall collapsed at the school but the superintendent is reassuring parents and students that the building is safe.
The district hired a structural engineer who deemed the rest of the Lee Middle and High school building safe to use for students and teachers, however it'll be a while before that wing is operational again.
Godfrey Lee will host three community dialogue sessions this fall to develop a master plan for redesigning the entire site.
The school already held meetings in the summer to tell parents about the building and answer questions about the restoration efforts.
The wing is expected to reopen in 2021.
More information about the restoration can be seen on Godfrey-Lee's website.
