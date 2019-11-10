COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Coopersville Area Public School teachers have been working without a contract since the start of the school year. And amid negotiations with the school board, they began standing outside school buildings to show their support for their negotiators.

Thursday, high school students joined them in support by standing side-by-side in the hallways.

"It's heartening to know that at least our community and the students are on our side," said Coopersville President Kent Bollinger.

Students organized the movement to support their teachers through #BlackTilTheContractsBack on social media.

Negotiations between the teachers and the board of education are expected to continue through a state mediator on Monday.

