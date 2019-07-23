OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. - Thirty-one percent of Ottawa County residents are struggling to make ends meet, according to a report from the United Ways of Michigan's ALICE report. Which often means that those households with children may not be adequately prepared for the school year when it rolls around.

That's where the Greater Ottawa County United Way steps in and brings back its annual Stuff the Buss School Supply and Backpack Drive from Tuesday, July 23 through Tuesday, August 6. It's a collaboration between Greater Ottawa County United Way, the Salvation Army and Grand Haven Area Public Schools.

Community members are invited to donate school supplies and backpacks for Ottawa County kids. Items can be donated to to Fifth Third Bank locations, the Loutit District Library, the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District and at the WHTC/The Van Radio Station. Donations can also be made by texting BUS to 30306.

Here are the lists of needed supplies:

Elementary: backpacks, earbuds/headphones, Clorox wipes, dry erase markers & erasers, scissors, glue sticks, pencil boxes, pencils, crayons/colored pencils, washable markers, large erasers, spiral notebooks, 3-ring binders, Post-it notes, composition notebooks, pencil sharpeners, two-pocket folders, pencil top erasers, construction paper, cardstock/tagboard

Middle School: backpacks, earbuds/headphones, dry erase markers, Post-it notes, highlighters, 3-ring binders, loose leaf and/or notebooks, erasers, blank notecards, folders, composition notebooks, canvas pencil/supply cases

High School: backpacks, earbuds/headphones, 3-ring binders, loose leaf and/or notebooks, folders, pens, pencils, Post-it notes, highlighters, markers, erasers, composition notebooks, canvas pencil/supply cases, dry erase markers & erasers, index cards

At the end of August, Stuff the Bus backpacks are filled with school supplies and distributed to students in the county.

Students in the Holland area can pick up a backpack in at The Holland Salvation Army located at 104 Clover St. on Thursday, August 15. Pre-registration takes place from August 1-12 with the Salvation Army by calling 616-392-4461.

Students can also pick up a backpack in Grand Haven on Wednesday, August 21 from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army located at 310 N. Despelder St. Pre-registration takes at the Grand Haven Salvation Army through August 9 by calling 616-842-3380.

For even more information, visit the Greater Ottawa County United Way's website.

