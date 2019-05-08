GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Godfrey-Lee Public Schools held a second community/parent event regarding the restoration of Lee Middle and High School.

The meeting was a follow-up to their first meeting to answer more questions from parents and community about the restoration of the school building.

RELATED: Godfrey-Lee Public Schools reassures parents about collapsed building

There were elected officials or their representatives there to listen to and answer questions, as well as the district architect and construction management company that will be responsible for the rebuild. Media was not allowed inside the meeting, however 13 ON YOUR SIDE was able to catch up with Godfrey-Lee Superintendent Kevin Polston.

Polston reassured the community that the school "will be safe to return to" in two weeks. Godfrey-Lee's school year is intended to start August 19.

The section of the school that is being rebuilt is blocked off while construction continue, Polston said. Ensuring that students and staff alike are safe. He said the classes in that portion of the building will be moved in the meantime.

Back in June of this year, during the school's summer vacation, two portions of the building's roof collapsed. According to officials and engineers, the cause of the structural failure was due to water getting in the walls and weakening their integrity.

Damage, demolition at Lee Middle/High School Photos of the structural failure and demolition process at Lee Middle/High School in Wyoming. These photos were part of a community presentation put on the Superintendent Kevin Polston on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Photos of the structural failure and demolition process at Lee Middle/High School in Wyoming. These photos were part of a community presentation put on the Superintendent Kevin Polston on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Photos of the structural failure and demolition process at Lee Middle/High School in Wyoming. These photos were part of a community presentation put on the Superintendent Kevin Polston on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Photos of the structural failure and demolition process at Lee Middle/High School in Wyoming. These photos were part of a community presentation put on the Superintendent Kevin Polston on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Photos of the structural failure and demolition process at Lee Middle/High School in Wyoming. These photos were part of a community presentation put on the Superintendent Kevin Polston on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Photos of the structural failure and demolition process at Lee Middle/High School in Wyoming. These photos were part of a community presentation put on the Superintendent Kevin Polston on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Photos of the structural failure and demolition process at Lee Middle/High School in Wyoming. These photos were part of a community presentation put on the Superintendent Kevin Polston on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Photos of the structural failure and demolition process at Lee Middle/High School in Wyoming. These photos were part of a community presentation put on the Superintendent Kevin Polston on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Photos of the structural failure and demolition process at Lee Middle/High School in Wyoming. These photos were part of a community presentation put on the Superintendent Kevin Polston on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Photos of the structural failure and demolition process at Lee Middle/High School in Wyoming. These photos were part of a community presentation put on the Superintendent Kevin Polston on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Photos of the structural failure and demolition process at Lee Middle/High School in Wyoming. These photos were part of a community presentation put on the Superintendent Kevin Polston on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

More information about the restoration can be seen on Godfrey-Lee's website.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.