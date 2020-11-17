Survey: Michigan public school educators concerned about return to full in-person learning

The Michigan Education Association will release the results of a statewide survey of more than 4,700 educators and the continued impact on public education.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Since March, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented numerous challenges for educators and students across the state.

The Michigan Education Association (MEA) conducted a statewide survey of more than 4,700 educators with findings related to COVID-19's continued impact on public education, including a vast majority of educators concerned about a full return to in-person learning as infection rates continue to surge.

MEA President Paula Herbart, joined with GBAO Research pollster Michael Bocian, presented the survey results in a press conference Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an emergency order that enacts a three-week pause on social gatherings and other group activities in an effort to curb rapidly rising infection rates.

Under the order, which goes into effect Wednesday, Nov. 18, high schools were ordered to proceed with remote learning only, ending in-person classes. In-person schooling for K-8 may continue, as well as childcare, if done with strong mitigation measures including mask requirements.

Back in April, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that closed all public and private K-12 schools, forcing schools to create remote learning and food distribution plans. As the pandemic continued and rates fluctuated, some schools adapted a hybrid plan, came back in-person in full, or remained remote.

In this most recent surge, before the 3-week pause, schools started to transition back to remote learning as they face new outbreaks. As of Monday, Nov. 17, more than a dozen West Michigan schools were added to MDHHS' list of new outbreaks.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.