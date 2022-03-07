Teacher of the Week: March 2022

Each week, we're recognizing an awesome educator in West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Teacher of the Week is back!

If there's a teacher in your life who you think deserves some recognition, here's your chance!

13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings is launching Teacher of the Week.

Here's how it works:

Send in your nominations to our email at news@13onyourside.com or text us at 616-559-1310. Make sure to include a short explanation of why the educator deserved to be recognized, as well as a photo.

Then every Monday, a winner will be announced.

On March 7, the winner of Teacher of the Week was Muskegon High School Teacher Fatima Roberson. Roberson is originally from Muskegon Heights, and a couple of her former teachers made her interested in the profession. Now, Roberson is making history as Muskegon High School's only teacher of color. She is helping launch a new pilot African America Studies program.

