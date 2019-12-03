GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to increase education spending, but local school districts say their greatest need is teachers.

"What's going to happen to the world without educators? Where are we going to go in our classrooms? How are we going to be able to provide a future for kids if we don't have a classroom instructor?" asked Bill Smith with Kent ISD.

Twenty-eight years ago Smith applied for his first teaching job in Kentwood.

"There were two social studies jobs open and I was fortunate enough to get one of those two spots. There were 3,000 applicants for the job; that's unheard of today," said Smith.

That's now completely changed for Michigan schools. In 2004 nearly 10,000 new teacher certificates were issued. Last year that number dropped to a little more than 3,000. In Kent County alone, Smith says he could hire 100 teachers today.

"The teacher shortage list is continuing to grow. We have fewer and fewer teachers going into fine arts; we struggle filling math jobs," says Smith.

To combat the shortage, Kent ISD which oversees 20 school districts have announced a new teacher cadet program to identify students who want might want a career in education. It's a two year program that could produce 40 to 90 candidates annually.

"We just want to make sure that not only are we getting more students into the pipeline but we're getting candidates that reflect our community," said Smith.

