LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teachers in the United States are in a crisis. They are fighting battles both inside the classroom and at the national level, and many are leaving the profession altogether. Research shows close to 10% of teachers pack up their desks for good every year, and two-thirds of those teachers leave for reasons other than retirement. On top of that, fewer college students are choosing to take the path to education.

We wanted to find out why this decline is happening – and what we can do to stop it.

What’s happening?

According to a report by the Economic Policy Institute, the United States is short about 110,000 teachers, and that number is expected to double by 2025.

Thousands of teachers were laid off during the Great Recession. Since then, schools have bounced back, but teachers haven’t. There are more students in school than ever before, and districts are bringing back classes and programs that were cut during the recession. However, there just aren't enough qualified teachers to supply the demand and a decline in college enrollments in this field isn’t helping.

According to the EPI, 37% fewer students enrolled in teacher education programs from 2009 to 2015. That’s a decrease of almost 240,000 professionals on their way to the classroom.

Once they have their degrees, studies show that nearly 30% of teaching graduates won’t be teaching 5 years later. In comparison, 16% of engineers and 19% of nurses are working in something other than their studied professions in that same time frame.

The latest research from the Learning Policy Institute shows the percentage of all teachers in the United States who leave their profession in a given year is double that of other high-achieving areas like Finland, Singapore and Ontario, Canada, where the rate stands closer to 4%.

Turnover rates are also high – especially in low-income schools and schools with large concentrations of students of color.

UofL is hoping to change the pattern

The University of Louisville is experiencing a similar trend. In 2016, the university had over 2,200 full-time education majors. For the 2019-2020 school year, enrollment dropped by 400.

UofL professors are trying to create incentives to get more students in education programs. It's working with local school districts to identify high school students who may be a good fit for education, and giving them opportunities to earn college credit hours before they ever set foot on a college campus. This is saving them both time and money.

“We want them to choose teaching, of course, but it’s not the profession for everyone and it’s important they make an informed choice,” said Betty Doyle, a clinical instructor at the UofL College of Education. “We’re infusing that more and more into our preparation program. Because we see the need. We’re hearing that from our former graduates.”

Students currently in the program at UofL show that the passion for teaching is still alive.

“Growing up as a student, I didn’t have the best time in the public schooling system, so I want to fix it,” said freshman Elisha Calhoun. “I’m not a big fan of giving up on ones who need you the most.”

“The feeling you get when you see a kid grasp onto a new concept is unbeatable. Knowing you’re making an impact on kid’s life and changing the future is what I want to do,” freshman Carson Tuscany said.

