MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - This summer, the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy Systems is working to get more students excited about their summer reading.

This year, MHPSAS secured $15,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Education and ordered 5 books for each of their students.

The books will get mailed at one at a time for the rest of the summer, and the goal is to increase student's summer reading. Superintendent Rané Garcia hopes students and families look forward to the fun, new communication from the school.

In addition to sending the books out, staff will film "book talks." When the kids get their weekly book, there will be a QR code on a book mark. When the code is scanned, it will open a video where a staff or community member talks about the book and asks question student's will be able to answer on social media.

MHPSAS hopes the book talks will be motivation for the kids to read the book they're sent.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM