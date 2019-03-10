GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) had a successful count day.

This year's preliminary numbers show they are "on pace" to beat their predicted 214 student decline from last year, and there may be an enrollment increase over last fall's count, said the GRPS Executive Director of Communications and External Affairs John Helmholdt.

"This is huge!" Helmholdt said.

Michigan's fall 2019 count day was Wednesday, Oct. 2, and school districts urged their students to show up so they can correctly record the number of students.

The day - mandated through the State School Aid Act - is critical because each student equates to state funding.

If a student isn't at school on count day, they may still be counted under these rules:

They have an excused absence and attends school within 30 calendar days.

They have an unexcused absence and attends within 10 school days.

They are suspended and attends within 45 calendar days.

Within the next 45 days, GRPS will be recording these situations and will release the final audited numbers to the public once they have them, Helmholdt said.

The spring count day is Feb. 13.

