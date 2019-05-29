GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Summer break will be here before we know it and because kids aren’t in school five days a week during the summer, they tend to lose a lot of the information they learned in the previous school year.

Kids want to play outside, hang out with their friends and sleep in whenever they can, but it’s important to keep them learning over the summer so they can retain some of the information they learned in school.

Here are some tips for helping your kids retain the information they know but also have an enjoyable summer experience.

Head to the library . Local libraries usually have summer reading programs, like the Grand Rapids Public Library. Be sure to contact your local library to see what’s available.

. Local libraries usually have summer reading programs, like the Grand Rapids Public Library. Be sure to contact your local library to see what’s available. Keep them active . Whether it’s being outside with friends or playing organized sports, kids are engaging their mind and bodies when they’re being active. Kids who sit inside watching tv or YouTube videos usually are not.

. Whether it’s being outside with friends or playing organized sports, kids are engaging their mind and bodies when they’re being active. Kids who sit inside watching tv or YouTube videos usually are not. Cook with them . This is a two-for-one as kids both learn about and get healthy nutrients in their diet. You can also challenge your kids to try new recipes with different fruits and vegetables.

. This is a two-for-one as kids both learn about and get healthy nutrients in their diet. You can also challenge your kids to try new recipes with different fruits and vegetables. Explore together . Take your kids out on a hike, to the zoo, or even just to the backyard to learn about the environment. See if your kids want to learn about specific animals, and if they do, this can help them with their reading, research and organization skills.

. Take your kids out on a hike, to the zoo, or even just to the backyard to learn about the environment. See if your kids want to learn about specific animals, and if they do, this can help them with their reading, research and organization skills. Participate in National Summer Learning Week. National Summer Learning Week takes place from July 8-13 this year and is dedicated to keep kids learning, safe and healthy every summer. Check out their website to see what will be going on!

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.