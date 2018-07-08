FREMONT, Mich. - The 15th annual Tools for School Expo happened Tuesday, August 7, at TrueNorth Community Services' TrueNorth Service Center.

The 2018 Tools for School program helps local students from low-income families enter the 2018-2019 school year on a level playing field. The students who qualified for the program are to receive a new backpack with essential school supplies; can get haircuts and vision and dental check-ups; and are able to explore other community opportunities.

The event is for kindergarten through 12th grade students living in or attending school in Newaygo County, and expects to serve more than 1,000 students this year.

To learn more about the expo, download an application or donate supplies, visit the Truth North Services' website. click here.

