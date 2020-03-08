x
U-M: Students need to hunker down for 2 weeks before school

The university says students will be required to complete an online review of COVID-19, its symptoms and how to stay safe.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan is telling students to check their temperature twice a day and avoid social gatherings, work and public transportation for 14 days before returning to Ann Arbor.

Administrators say it's an important part of the strategy to keep COVID-19 out of the community.

The fall term begins Aug. 31 with a mix of online and in-person classes.

Students living on campus are expected to be tested for the virus and cleared prior to their arrival. 

