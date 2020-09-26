Upper Peninsula county stops in-person learning after virus spike

Houghton County health officer Kate Beer says the positive test rate was 5.1% by Monday, compared to less than 1% at the end of August.

HOUGHTON, Mich. — A county in the Upper Peninsula is suspending in-person classes at all schools for two weeks due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Houghton County schools will have online classes only, through Oct. 9. Football games and other sports events have been canceled.

The county reported 26 new cases Thursday, and 84% of its 336 cases have occurred in the last month.

Houghton County health officer Kate Beer says the positive test rate was 5.1% by Monday, compared to less than 1% at the end of August.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.