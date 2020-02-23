LOS ANGELES — The University of Southern California will phase in free tuition for undergraduate students from families with an annual income of $80,000 or less.

USC President Carol L. Folt announced the initiative Thursday as a part of an effort to make an undergraduate education possible to students from all walks of life.

As part of the initiative, ownership of a home will not be counted in determining a student’s financial need.

The changes will be phased in beginning with first-year students entering USC in fall 2020 and spring 2021.

The university also says it will increase undergraduate aid by more than $30 million annually.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

University of Michigan paid $200,000 in 2004 suit against provost

GRCC offering more 7-week classes to help people complete their education

New report examines Michigan teacher shortage

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.