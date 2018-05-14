GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - West Michigan schools are just a few weeks away from the start of their summer vacations.

But the break means children might forget some of what they learned during the school year.

13 On Your Side Verified: Can you prevent summer learning loss in kids?

“Summer learning loss is a real problem,” said Paula Lancaster, director of teacher education at GVSU.

Knowledge from the year before can melt away under the summer sun.

“It impacts primarily all age groups,” said Barbara Lubic, an associate professor with the Grand Valley State University College of Education.

And it can be a setback when the new school year comes around.

“Depending on how great the loss is, it can be several weeks starting in the school year where they’re reviewing and relearning information from the previous year.”

While kids are taking steps forward to the next grade, they might be taking steps back in their learning.

“Research has been pretty convincing that students tend to retain about 70 percent of what they learned in the previous year,” Lancaster said.

Lubic started a summer literacy program called “Storytime in the Park.”

“We average probably a good 700 to 800 kids per week. Each got a free book and ice cream," Lubic said. "What the research says is if kids read approximately six self-chosen books over the summer, they’re likely to maintain their reading scores from when they left school in the spring to when they start in fall.”

It’s important to work on other subjects, too.

“When kids do need to come inside for a while and just relax, if we we can give them some opportunities to experience math in a more playful or engaging way, that would help,” Lancaster said.

And you can make learning fun.

“Having kids involved in the kitchen with cooking, having them working with grocery lists and budgeting, even walking outside and categorizing things," Lubic said. "Working on counting, depending on the age, adding up how many different kinds of trees did we see, going to museums.”

So we can Verify: You can prevent summer learning loss in kids.

“Many studies have demonstrated if kids actually read in summer, if kids participate in various programs, that they don't lose their academic abilities,” Lubic said.

To find programs near you, you can ask your school district and local library.

Along with Storytime in the Park, GVSU also offers a few different options in the Kent County area.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM