GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Water is an incredible substance and this experiment shows water going for a walk!

Only a few ingredients are required for this visually stunning experiment.

Items you'll need:

Water

At least two cups (feel free to use more)

Paper towel

Food coloring (optional)

Procedure:

Place cups in a row (I used five cups). Fill the first, third and fifth cups most of the way full. Add food coloring to the water. To make a rainbow effect, add a few drops of blue color to the first glass, yellow color to the third and red color to the fifth. Take four pieces of paper towel and fold them in half several times lengthwise. Place one piece of paper towel between each cup, making sure one end of each piece is in water. Watch the water move from the cups with water into the empty cups!

How it works:

The water is able to move through the gaps in the paper towel, a process known as capillary action. This action allows the water an upward force and the water can move from one cup to another. The adhesion of the water to the paper towel is stronger than the forces between the water molecules.

The water also carries some of the food coloring during its movement!

