WAYLAND, Mich. — Wayland Union Schools is holding two public meetings Thursday, Jan. 30 to hear the community's input on the school board's profile description of the new superintendent as they begin their search.

The first meeting is at the Wayland Union Schools Administrative Building at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. The second meeting will be held that evening at 6 p.m. at the Wayland Union High School Media Center.

The Wayland Union Board of Education is encouraging community members, residents of the school district and the school district's staff to give their input on their ideal superintendent candidate. If community members can't make the two meetings, there is an online survey that will be open until Feb. 10 where residents can give their input.

The Michigan Association of School Boards is assisting the Wayland Schools Board with the decision. It is expected to be decided by July 1. To stay up-to-date on the search, go to the school's website.

Grand Rapids Public Schools is also searching for a new superintendent. The school board narrowed the pool of 39 candidates to five they'd like to interview. The interviews will take place on Feb. 8 and are open to the public. After that the board will select two finalists who will be interviewed again on Feb. 17.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Education News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.