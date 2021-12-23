Wayne State latest Michigan university to respond to omicron

The Detroit university will stay remote until Jan. 31, then analyze the latest case numbers and data before deciding how to move forward.

DETROIT — Wayne State University announced Thursday it will start the new year with remote learning as the threat of the omicron variant of the coronavirus looms over Michigan and other state universities consider what it means for campus safety.

The Detroit university will stay remote until Jan. 31, then analyze the latest case numbers and data before deciding how to move forward. Wayne State joined a few other universities this week in requiring the COVID-19 booster for the entire university population next year. The flu vaccine will also be required.

Last week, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University announced that all students, faculty and staff must receive the booster at the beginning of the next semester. Those schools required COVID-19 vaccines for the university population for the fall semester, due in part to the highly infectious delta variant of the virus.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state health officials on Tuesday warned that the omicron variant is expected to spread widely in Michigan in the coming days.

