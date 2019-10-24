DETROIT — Wayne State University announced Wednesday thousands of Detroit high school students will be able to attend the school tuition-free through the Heart of Detroit Tuition Pledge.

Detroit Public Schools students and Detroit residents who are accepted to the university for the 2020 fall semester are eligible to receive the pledge that covers tuition and mandatory fees.

They must also meet the following criteria:

Live in the city of Detroit and have graduated from high school or have graduated from any Detroit high school (public, private, charter, parochial, or home school program) in 2020 or after.

Join RaiseMe, a Wayne State partner, which allows high school students to log their achievements and activities to earn micro-scholarships.

Receive admission to Wayne State University as a first-time, full-time freshman in fall 2020 or after.

Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by March 1, for the following fall.

Wayne State President M. Roy Wilson announced the new program at the Communication and Media Arts High School. He was joined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, and Detroit Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Chrystal Wilson.

Gov. Whitmer said Wayne State has been a "tremendous leader" on the issue of affordable education.

"Earlier this year, I announced a statewide goal of reaching 60 percent of Michiganders with a postsecondary degree or certificate by 2030, and the Heart of Detroit Tuition Pledge will bring us one step closer to meeting that goal," she said.

This program is the latest of its kind, designed to help students achieve their goal of earning a college degree.

