West Michigan districts uphold mask mandate following Supreme Court ruling

After some uncertainty surrounding Friday's supreme court ruling, MDHHS orders masks in schools except for Region 6.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There was some confusion surrounding Friday's supreme court ruling, striking down Governor Whitmer's executive orders on the coronavirus pandemic. Particularly for schools, uncertain if mask requirements would be upheld.

On Monday afternoon, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released an emergency order that reinstated the mask mandate, including requiring them in schools in almost every region of the state.

"Except for schools in Region 6, as that term was defined in Executive Order 2020-176, businesses, government offices, schools, and other operations must not allow indoor gatherings of any kind unless they require individuals to wear a face covering consistent with section 3 of this order. For schools in Region 6, the wearing of face coverings is recommended," the order said.

Prior to the MDHHS release, many West Michigan school districts sent out notices, with messages of staying the course. Rockford Schools Superintendent, Michael Shibler, said they will continue to follow the plan the school board passed in the summer.

"Now the challenge is going to be," said Shibler, "that there are a group of people, adults, that feel it's not necessary to wear masks. That it's an infringement upon their rights. Well, my one number one concern, besides educating the students, is safety. And so therefore, we're going to continue to require wearing a mask and do hand washing."

Other school districts followed a similar route. Godfrey-Lee Public School K-12 student and staff will continue to wear a mask when inside the building. It's a measure superintendent Kevin Polston said has been working.

"We've had two students with positive tests and one staff," said Polston. "And no transmission of COVID-19 at school. All those exposures happened outside of school. So, we have evidence that suggests that masks are working for us, and that our plans are working."

Polston echoed Shibler's sentiments of safety and education being top priorities.

Grand Rapids Public School's Superintendent Leadriane Roby said in a statement: "We will be seeking guidance and direction from the state and county health departments, the state Legislature and Governor’s office, and the Kent Intermediate School District on next steps. Meanwhile, we want to convey that all protocols remain in place until further notice. Thank you for your continued patience as we work our way through this pandemic together."

Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids also issued a statement about their procedures. This was prior to the MDHHS release: "The Michigan Supreme Court decision needs to be interpreted. Until we receive further guidance, for the sake of order and safety, the Office of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Grand Rapids will keep the current requirements of the Michigan Return to School Roadmap and our diocesan return to school plan in place. Beginning today, Oct. 5, K-5 students, in addition to 6-12 students, are required to wear a facial covering even when in their classroom."

