DOWAGIAC, Mich. — West Michigan high schools are taking the risk of EEE seriously and are rescheduling their football games to be before dusk instead of at 7 p.m.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is advising southwest Michigan counties that have been affected by EEE to reschedule or cancel their outdoor activities at or after dusk.

These counties have confirmed cases of EEE:

Kalamazoo County

Berrien County

Barry County

Cass County

Van Buren County

They are also advising St. Joseph, Genesee and Lapeer counties to do the same.

Dowagiac Union Schools announced Wednesday it has rescheduled the varsity high school football game to protect students and parents against the risk of EEE.

Dowagiac Union Schools Please Note! Dowagiac Union Schools has a new phone system! Most of... our phone numbers have remained the same with the exception of Sister Lakes Elementary. Please update your phone numbers to show the new Sister lakes Elementary number of 269-782-4468! Thank you.

The game is now at 5:15 p.m. on Friday, instead of 7 p.m.

Lake Odessa Lakewood also made the same change for their game against Perry. It will be at 5 p.m.

RELATED: 4 new cases of EEE confirmed in southwest Michigan

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.