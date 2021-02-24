West Michigan school district goes virtual, anticipates staff shortage due to second COVID vaccine shot

"Even if half of the people that are going to be getting their second dose fall ill, I couldn't staff my buildings."

IONIA, Mich. — More than 90 Ionia Public Schools staff and teachers received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday. Anticipating many of them may feel side effects of the shot and be unable to work, the district is switching to virtual learning through the end of the week.

"Even if half of the people that are going to be getting their second dose were to fall ill," said Superintendent Ron Wilson, "I couldn't staff my buildings."

The district is primarily in-person, with about 10% of students taking an all-virtual option. However, this past year has taught many of the teachers how to navigate virtual learning due to COVID-19. Some teachers will be preparing recorded lesson plans, or sending home students with work Wednesday.

One of the largest factors in deciding to go virtual the two days is a lack of substitute teachers, bus drivers and other temporary staff.

"If there were an adequate number of subs," said Wilson, "we wouldn't have to look at an option like this."

That is an issue all across the state. EDUstaff, a provider of substitute teachers for districts in Michigan, is always hiring. However, EDUstaff does not work with Ionia School District. Brian Dunn, EDUstaff's Michigan Director, said there is a growing need for more substitute teachers over the past few years.

"Without substitute teachers, it would be very hard to have school," said Dunn. "So, there's always a need for substitutes. They play a critical role in education."

Dunn said there are many reasons why there is a greater need, but one is less people going into the education field.

"Statewide, the enrollment is down for teachers," said Dunn. "It has been over the last several years. So, there's less people going into the teaching profession, much less than there used to be."

In Ionia, Wilson said he is grateful more than 200 members of his staff are now fully vaccinated. He said the health department scheduled the vaccines for a Wednesday, a Friday may have been an easier day to work with due to reactions from the shot. However, they are finding ways to navigate that, like going virtual for a few days.

"One of the few good things, from my perspective, that's come out of COVID," said Wilson, "is we have certainly improved our skills when it comes to teaching virtually."

Meal pick-up for the two days will still be available on February 25.

