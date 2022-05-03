School safety grants allocate $1.3 million to 23 West Michigan schools

Gov. Whitmer announced 150 Michigan schools will receive grant funding to keep students safe in classrooms.

MICHIGAN, USA — Schools all across the state of Michigan are set to receive their portion of a $10 million school safety grant to keep students safe in the classroom.

A total of 150 grants were awarded to 57 local school districts, 14 intermediate school districts, 40 nonpublic schools and 39 public school academies in Michigan. 23 of the awards, totaling $1.3 million, were given to West Michigan schools and school districts.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the grants on Tuesday as part of the Competitive School Safety Grant Program (CSSGP). The grant money will be used to buy equipment and technology that is meant to improve safety and security in schools.

“Michigan’s students and educators deserve to feel safe in school,” said Gov. Whitmer.

“I’m proud that this state-funded grant program helps schools make improvements to help keep students and educators safe by funding more secure learning environments. In my budget proposal for next school year, I’ve proposed $66 million in school safety grants, which is equal to the total amount distributed since 2015," Gov. Whitmer added. "With this historic proposal and my larger education budget, which includes resources to improve every kid’s in-class experience, build and renovate school facilities, and retain and recruit more teachers, we will invest in every school and every district across Michigan."

Gov. Whitmer released her executive budget recommendation in February that allocated $18.4 billion for education investments, including $66 million for school safety programs.

Michigan Competitive School Safety Grant Program Recipients

Ada

St. Patrick School - $50,000

Allendale

Allendale Christian School - $7,911

Belding

Faith Community Christian School - $8,470

Byron Center

Byron Center Charter School - $42,993

Cedar Springs

Cedar Springs Public Schools - $99,000

Comstock Park

Comstock Park Public Schools - $30,000

Dorr

St. Stanislaus School - $19,705

Fennville

Fennville Public Schools - $164,052

Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Christian Schools - $66,410

Holy Spirit School - $49,025

Hope Academy of West Michigan - $28,664

Kent Intermediate School District - $50,000

Nextech High School - $25,000

Plymouth Christian School - $50,000

Wellspring Preparatory Academy - $7,640

West Side Christian School - $50,000

Grandville

Grandville Calvin Christian Schools - $100,000

Holland

South Olive Christian School - $50,000

Jenison

Jenison Public Schools - $250,000

Kent City

Algoma Christian Schools - $47,213

Kentwood

River City Scholars Charter Academy - $25,799

Muskegon Heights

Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System - $96,832

Spring Lake

St. Mary's School - $11,691

Over 300 applications for the grants were received and reviewed by the state and various organizations like the Michigan State Police, Michigan Sheriffs’ Association, Michigan Department of Education and other police, security and education groups.

The 150 schools and districts that did receive grant money will have until July 1, 2023 to spend their awards.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.