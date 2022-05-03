School safety grants allocate $1.3 million to 23 West Michigan schools

MICHIGAN, USA — Schools all across the state of Michigan are set to receive their portion of a $10 million school safety grant to keep students safe in the classroom.
A total of 150 grants were awarded to 57 local school districts, 14 intermediate school districts, 40 nonpublic schools and 39 public school academies in Michigan. 23 of the awards, totaling $1.3 million, were given to West Michigan schools and school districts.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the grants on Tuesday as part of the Competitive School Safety Grant Program (CSSGP). The grant money will be used to buy equipment and technology that is meant to improve safety and security in schools.
“Michigan’s students and educators deserve to feel safe in school,” said Gov. Whitmer.
“I’m proud that this state-funded grant program helps schools make improvements to help keep students and educators safe by funding more secure learning environments. In my budget proposal for next school year, I’ve proposed $66 million in school safety grants, which is equal to the total amount distributed since 2015," Gov. Whitmer added. "With this historic proposal and my larger education budget, which includes resources to improve every kid’s in-class experience, build and renovate school facilities, and retain and recruit more teachers, we will invest in every school and every district across Michigan."
Gov. Whitmer released her executive budget recommendation in February that allocated $18.4 billion for education investments, including $66 million for school safety programs.
Michigan Competitive School Safety Grant Program Recipients
Ada
- St. Patrick School - $50,000
Allendale
- Allendale Christian School - $7,911
Belding
- Faith Community Christian School - $8,470
Byron Center
- Byron Center Charter School - $42,993
Cedar Springs
- Cedar Springs Public Schools - $99,000
Comstock Park
- Comstock Park Public Schools - $30,000
Dorr
- St. Stanislaus School - $19,705
Fennville
- Fennville Public Schools - $164,052
Grand Rapids
- Grand Rapids Christian Schools - $66,410
- Holy Spirit School - $49,025
- Hope Academy of West Michigan - $28,664
- Kent Intermediate School District - $50,000
- Nextech High School - $25,000
- Plymouth Christian School - $50,000
- Wellspring Preparatory Academy - $7,640
- West Side Christian School - $50,000
Grandville
- Grandville Calvin Christian Schools - $100,000
Holland
- South Olive Christian School - $50,000
Jenison
- Jenison Public Schools - $250,000
Kent City
- Algoma Christian Schools - $47,213
Kentwood
- River City Scholars Charter Academy - $25,799
Muskegon Heights
- Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System - $96,832
Spring Lake
- St. Mary's School - $11,691
Over 300 applications for the grants were received and reviewed by the state and various organizations like the Michigan State Police, Michigan Sheriffs’ Association, Michigan Department of Education and other police, security and education groups.
The 150 schools and districts that did receive grant money will have until July 1, 2023 to spend their awards.
