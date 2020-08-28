West Ottawa superintendent retiring January 2021

Thomas Martin will retire Jan. 1, 2021.

HOLLAND, Mich — West Ottawa Public Schools announced Friday that its superintendent of has decided to retire next year.

“This was not a decision that came easily,” Martin said in a release Friday. “I have truly loved my time at West Ottawa Public Schools, and I am grateful to the school community, the Board of Education, and the exceptional staff throughout the district for all of the support and dedication they’ve shown through the years. It’s been a privilege to be a part of such an inspiring and committed team.”

The district has said its made significant strides during Martin’s nine-year tenure, including making infrastructure and learning environment improvements in each building, made possible with the community’s passing of two bond referendums of $188 million in the past six years. Additionally, the district has been ranked as a top district in the state, receiving Top 20 designation from Niche, an online research resource focusing on schools and neighborhoods across the country.

Martin will continue to serve as superintendent while the Board of Education conducts a comprehensive search for his replacement. The West Ottawa Board of Education will be selecting a search firm in the next couple of weeks to guide the process.

