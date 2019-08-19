With the rising cost of traditional four-year universities, more students are selecting community colleges for education after high school.

So how does Michigan stack up against other states in community college? WalletHub.com put together a list of the best and worst community colleges in the country and in each state.

According to the list here are the top Community Colleges in Michigan:

Monroe County Community College

Delta College

Kellogg Community College

Montcalm Community College

St Clair County Community College

West Shore Community College

Gogebic Community College

Washtenaw Community College

Grand Rapids Community College

Bay Mills Community College

Monroe County Community College, ranks 129th in the nation.

In order to determine the best community colleges in the U.S., WalletHub selected a sample of 710 schools from the list of member institutions in the American Association of Community Colleges.

The schools were than rated on the follow categories: Cost & Financing, Education Outcomes and Career Outcomes.

The top school in the country was State Technical College of Missouri.

