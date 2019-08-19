With the rising cost of traditional four-year universities, more students are selecting community colleges for education after high school. 

So how does Michigan stack up against other states in community college? WalletHub.com put together a list of the best and worst community colleges in the country and in each state.

According to the list here are the top Community Colleges in Michigan: 

  • Monroe County Community College
  • Delta College
  • Kellogg Community College
  • Montcalm Community College
  • St Clair County Community College
  • West Shore Community College
  • Gogebic Community College
  • Washtenaw Community College
  • Grand Rapids Community College
  • Bay Mills Community College

Monroe County Community College, ranks 129th in the nation.

In order to determine the best community colleges in the U.S., WalletHub selected a sample of 710 schools from the list of member institutions in the American Association of Community Colleges

The schools were than rated on the follow categories: Cost & Financing, Education Outcomes and Career Outcomes. 

The top school in the country was State Technical College of Missouri. 

