With the rising cost of traditional four-year universities, more students are selecting community colleges for education after high school.
So how does Michigan stack up against other states in community college? WalletHub.com put together a list of the best and worst community colleges in the country and in each state.
According to the list here are the top Community Colleges in Michigan:
- Monroe County Community College
- Delta College
- Kellogg Community College
- Montcalm Community College
- St Clair County Community College
- West Shore Community College
- Gogebic Community College
- Washtenaw Community College
- Grand Rapids Community College
- Bay Mills Community College
Monroe County Community College, ranks 129th in the nation.
In order to determine the best community colleges in the U.S., WalletHub selected a sample of 710 schools from the list of member institutions in the American Association of Community Colleges.
The schools were than rated on the follow categories: Cost & Financing, Education Outcomes and Career Outcomes.
The top school in the country was State Technical College of Missouri.
