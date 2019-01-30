GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With all their students at home enjoying a snow day, have you ever wondered: What do teachers do?

The teachers and staff at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School in Grand Rapids gave us a look at what a snow day looks like for teachers.

The school shared the video Tuesday afternoon on Facebook, stating it was an "investigative report uncovering the going-ons" at the school for an unprecedented week of snow days.

Teachers and staff were seen jumping on tables, racing in the halls, napping and more. It looks like students weren't the only ones having fun while school was out!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.