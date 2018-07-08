Back-to-school time means shopping for all those items on your school's supply list. But are you really expected to get all the items on the list?

13 ON YOUR SIDE Consumer Reporter sat down with Lisa Linsley, a teacher at Parkside Elementary School in Rockford. She knows how overwhelming the ‘list’ can be.

“We really try to keep that in perspective and try to get it down to the things we really need." Linsley has been a teacher for 31 years. "We have a small budget that we buy supplies with, but it doesn't go very far. We get $7 per student."

Each year, Lisa spends hundreds of dollars of her own money on supplies. So, when it comes to that ‘list’, she says the suggested items are the most important. "A backpack, a pencil box, an extra pair of shoes to leave at school to use for P.E. class." She says headphones are also necessary for students to use with their tablets.

Other items are optional, but always needed. "We always ask for tissues, hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial wipes."

If you have any questions about what to buy, Lisa says all you have to do is ask the teacher. They would be happy to let you know what you need and what the school is able to provide.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM