White Cloud Public Schools has decided to close school for the remainder of the week due to high numbers of illness.

After monitoring student attendance over the past few days, White Cloud Public Schools decided to close Thursday, Jan. 30 and Friday, Jan. 31.

According to the school, they will be utilizing cleaning crews and the transportation department to properly disinfect all touch points in the building and buses.

White Cloud joins the recent string of schools closing for multiple days at a time due to student and staff sickness, including Holland Public Schools, Zeeland Cityside Middle School and Hesperia Community Schools.

White Cloud will resume classes Monday, Feb. 3.

