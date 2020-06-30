Gov. Whitmer announces plan for reopening schools in the fall

The governor first closed school buildings in mid-March.

LANSING, Mich. — After months of physical closure due to the pandemic, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced over a week ago that schools may reopen in the fall. On Tuesday, she released a road map for what that return will look like.

Whitmer formed the Return to Schools Advisory Council, which is comprised of teachers, students, administrators and public health professionals to help her determine the safest path to bringing students back into schools.

The governor said she worked alongside the council to design the MI Safe Schools Return to School Roadmap released on June 30, which is based around the six MI Safe Start phases. Currently, most of the Lower Peninsula is in phase 4 with hopes of being in phase 5 by the time school starts.

But, the governor's plan asks schools to prepare for varying public health scenarios. Schools that are in regions that are deemed in phase 1-3, will not return to in-person learning in the fall. Whitmer said in a statement on the plan that she is optimistic that the state will return to in-person learning in the fall.

"I will continue working closely with the Return to Learn Advisory Council and experts in epidemiology and public health to ensure we get this right," Whitmer said, while also noting that the state needs more flexibility and financial support from the federal government to overcome shortfalls created by the pandemic.

The plan is made up of required, strongly recommended and recommended protocols for each of those scenarios. And it gives guidance on personal protection equipment, hygiene, cleaning protocols and athletics.

“The most important thing we can do as we prepare to reopen school buildings in the fall is closely examine the data and remain vigilant in our steps to fight this virus,” said MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun in a statement.

Whitmer also signed an executive order that requires school districts to adopt a COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan in response to this road map. On Monday, state leaders announced a budget agreement that provided $256 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars to support school districts as they implement these plans.

Schools first closed in mid-March at the first confirmation of cases in the state. The physical school building closure was extended as cases and deaths mounted statewide. The duration of the semester was carried out through distanced learning for all K-12 students.

There are currently 63,870 coronavirus cases in the state and 5,947 people have died. There were 373 new cases confirmed Tuesday, which is a slight uptick in a general downward trend of cases. During an afternoon press conference, Khaldun and Whitmer said cases are creeping back up in parts of the state.

"After three months of hard work and real sacrifice to bend the curve and protect families from this virus, we have seen preventable spread in areas across our state. We can't let our guard down. We can and we must get this under control," Whitmer said.

Khaldun noted Lansing and Grand Rapids as two cities where cases are rising at a concerning rate.

Last week, Republican lawmakers released a one-page document on their plans for the return to the school, which gave heavy discretion to local health departments and school districts.

