GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Grand Valley State University President Philomena Mantella are expected to make an announced Wednesday, Feb. 12 that could impact the state's economy.

According to a press release from GVSU, the governor and university's president are expected to hold a joint news conference to announce a higher education program that will help bolster Michigan's economy.

The press conference will take place at 9 a.m. at the Eberhard Center on GVSU's Pew campus downtown Grand Rapids.

The announcement comes just short of a week after Whitmer's 2021 fiscal year budget proposal of $61.9 billion, including a boost to public school funding.

As part of the budget proposal, Whitmer seeks funding for Reconnect. The Reconnect program would provide tuition-free community college or technical training for nontraditional students age 25 and older without an associate's or bachelor's degree.

RELATED: Report: West Michigan economy on down trend, business leaders worried about election

RELATED: GVSU makes 'Best College Buys' list for 24th straight year

At the start of February, Whitmer joined the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and the Department of Education to declare it Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month. With more than 545,000 job openings in the state of Michigan through 2026, state officials are encourage students, parents and educators to explore programs that teach skills for high-demand, high-skill, and high-wage career opportunities.

Last month, a scholarship program in Grand Rapids was approved and will allow Grand Rapids Public Schools students the chance to earn certificates, or even associate's degrees, for free at Grand Rapids Community College.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Education News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.