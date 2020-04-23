KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University trustees voted to freeze tuition and housing costs to support students due to the pandemic and the change will be in effect until the 2020 Fall Semester.

Due to the unpredictable environment and financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, university officials said they want to create certainty for students around the cost of their education and to show that WMU remains committed to affordability.

Typically, WMU's board would set tuition in June, when there's more clarity about state funding. However, university leaders felt it was important for students to know what to expected for the 2020-21 academic year before the current one ends this week.

"It is our responsibility to be careful and responsible stewards of the financial resources entrusted to us by our students and their families as well as the state's taxpayers. We simply cannot continue to operate at anywhere near business-as-usual," President Edward Montgomery said. WMU's first source of revenue, roughly 72%, comes from the tuition and fees that students and their families pay.

"The strains on their budgets are growing," Montgomery said.

WMU itself is under financial strain as a result of the nationwide economic slowdown caused by COVID-19. The outbreak's economic impact has created severe budgetary challenges for higher education institutions across the state and nation.

At Thursday meeting, the president outlined those challenges for WMU, including more than $45 million in losses due to the crisis this year thus far and a projected $45 to $85 million in additional losses next fiscal year.

WMU is developing a range of strategies to navigate and overcome the downturn. Early on, the president’s cabinet forfeited two weeks of leave or more each. Thursday, they went further with a 10% pay cut for all senior executives—the president, each vice president, General Counsel, Chief of Staff and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics.

In addition, all associate and assistant vice presidents, associate provosts and vice provosts, and deans will take a 5% pay reduction.

These are just the beginning of additional actions that will be required to safeguard and maintain the vibrancy and future of WMU as a student-centered institution.

"We will be strategic and continue to focus on short- and long-term needs as we move forward," Montgomery said.

For those interested in a breakdown of 2020-121 tuition and required fees, as well as, room and board rates can visit WMU's trustee's page.

Related Video:

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.