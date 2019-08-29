KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University's (WMU) law school announced it will reduce its tuition by 21 percent.

The current rate of $1,750 per credit hour will be reduced to $1,375 per credit hour beginning in the fall semester of 2020.

“We realize that a significant part of providing access to legal education is cost. To put it simply, we became too expensive,” said the Cooley Law School's President and Dean James McGrath.

The school can do this because of "effective fiscal management and generous donations," said Board Chair Lawrence P. Nolan.

Along with lowering tuition, the school also announced it is working with the American Bar Association and the Higher Learning Commission to close the Auburn Hills campus.

They also authorized reducing the Lansing campus footprint.

“Our current campus structure was built at a time when the demand for legal education was significantly higher. By reducing our excess capacity we will have improved resources to strengthen our position as a leader of modern legal education," McGrath said.

The Auburn Hills campus will continue to operate through Dec. 2020. Each Auburn Hills student will receive individual advising on a degree completion plan.

There have been no decisions made about reducing employment.

