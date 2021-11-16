Wyoming Public Schools will close for Thanksgiving week as COVID cases rise

The school will be closed Monday, Nov. 22, through Friday Nov. 26.

WYOMING, Mich. — More West Michigan schools have announced they will extend their Thanksgiving break due to the spread of COVID-19.

Wyoming Public Schools announced Tuesday they will close for the entire week of Thanksgiving.

They will be closed Monday, Nov. 22, through Friday Nov. 26.

Wyoming Superintendent, Craig Hoekstra, said the decision to close for the week will give WPS employees and students additional time to spend with their family and friends and give themselves time for self-care.

Hoekstra added that the school environment is a likely culprit of some of the new cases of COVID-19 in the area and closing will help to interrupt the pathway of transmission.

Wyoming Public Schools will resume classes Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.

