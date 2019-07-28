GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the start of the school year quickly approaches, the 10th Annual Back to School Bash at the YMCA will help get your kids prepared.

The event is happening on Friday, Aug. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the David D. Hunting YMCA in Grand Rapids.

There will be school supply giveaways, vendors, games, face painting and more, and it's all free and open to the public.

The giveaways are for preschool to 8th-grade students while supplies last.

Kids must be present to receive giveaways.

The YMCA is still taking donations for the event.

