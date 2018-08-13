GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Urban League and Grand Rapids Community College are cooking up a special meal Monday.

Young gardeners from Grand Rapids Urban League have linked up with culinary students from GRCC to cook up the vegetables raised this summer.

Kids from @UrbanLgGR are learning from the best at @grcc. With the help of chefs from The Secchia Institute for Culinary Education they are preparing the meal for their end of summer celebration. We’ll show you more on @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/FDpEVjOf3m — Evan Linnert (@linnerte) August 13, 2018

Culinary program director Werner Absenger and GRCC students will help the children, who also set up the adjoining banquet rooms at the Applied Tech Center on Fountain Street for a special dinner with their families. Children will learn about the importance of nutrition and healthy foods as well as ways to prepare meals.

