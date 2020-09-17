EEE affecting high school football games

Mosquito born illness takes a toll on high school football

ROCKFORD, Mich. — It hasn't been easy but high school football will finally kick off in West Michigan this week.

"The bottom line is our kids are competing, our coaches are coaching and that's the most important thing," says Cole Andrews, Rockford Athletic Director.

In addition to the complications caused by COVID-19, there are now new concerns about the mosquito-born illness none as triple-e. Now preliminary tests show the first confirmed human case has been found in Barry County.

As a result, outdoor events like football games are being affected.

"Our original kickoff time was 7 o'clock and the new kickoff is 6 o'clock," says Andrews.

Some schools like Rockford and East Kentwood have decided to move their games earlier because there will be less mosquitoes then. High school soccer matches will also be changed and in addition, Rockford's Athletic Director says they will be spraying the area.

"We are spraying, I know Kent County is spraying but we are also spraying around our facility to help keep the mosquitoes away as well," says Andrews.

