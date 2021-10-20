x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Efforts drag on to free 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

Efforts to win the return of 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group and a local driver stretched into a fourth day on Wednesday.
Credit: AP
People protest for the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A group of 17 U.S. missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, Oct. 16, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

Efforts to win the return of 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group and a local driver stretched into a fourth day Wednesday, with a violent gang demanding $1 million ransom per person. 

RELATED: West Michigan missionary and four children kidnapped, held hostage in Haiti

The group seized includes five children aged from 8 months to 15 years, although authorities were not clear whether the ransom demand included them. Sixteen of the abductees are Americans and one Canadian. 

RELATED: Haiti gang demands $17M for kidnapped missionaries, official says

Among those kidnapped and held hostage are a missionary and four children from West Michigan. All five belonged to Hart Dunkard Brethren Church, their pastor, Ron Marks confirmed. 

A watchdog group says at least 119 kidnappings were recorded in Haiti for the first half of October. 

RELATED: 'YOU FEEL THE OPPRESSION': Local mission group seeks new impact strategy for Haiti

It says a Haitian driver was abducted along with the missionaries.

RELATED VIDEO: Locals, expert react to Hart missionaries taken hostage in Haiti

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 

In Other News

Family of GVSU student who drowned calls death 'suspicious'