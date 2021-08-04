Egelston Township voters reject recreational marijuana ballot proposal

Effort to allow recreational marijuana businesses to open in Egelston Township falls short by just under 100 votes.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — On Tuesday, August 3 voters in Egelston Township rejected a proposal that would have forced the township to allow recreational dispensaries and other related businesses to open.

The ballot proposal was the result of a petition drive.

Had the proposal passed the township's board would have been required to adopt an ordinance allowing two adult use marijuana retail establishments, two adult use grow establishments and two adult use processing centers.

The unofficial result was 545 votes to reject the proposal and 451 votes in support of the proposal.

"The initiative did fail on a no vote 55% to 45% and basically less than 100 votes," said Egelston Township Supervisor John Holter. "Clearly puts an end to it, we can move forward with other things that we want to do positive for the community."

Egelston Township already has an ordinance allowing medical marijuana businesses to operate within the township. The effort to establish and pass the medical marijuana ordinance dominated the board's attention in 2017 and 2018.

"The meetings back then were almost out of control," said Holter. "It divided the community and we just don't want to go through that again with the division. Some people wanted it and some people didn't."

The ordinance and the permitting process for medical marijuana resulted in two lawsuits being filed against the township. According to Holter the township settled one of the lawsuits, the second is ongoing.

