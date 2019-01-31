MUIR, Mich. — Eight people were treated for injuries following an early morning house fire Thursday in the Ionia County community of Muir.

Three adults were taken to a Grand Rapids hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation; the others were treated and released for frost bite and smoke inhalation, according to Lyons-Muir Lyons Township Fire Chief Lyndon Randall.

The fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. Thursday at the corner of East Garden and Liberty streets. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Randall said four of the victims were children; the youngest was eight years old.

"They were standing in snow banks in bare feet,'' Randall said. "It's 18 below.''

Randall said it looks as though the fire started in a breezeway between the house and garage. Fire investigators will return to the home to pinpoint the fire's origin and cause.

A woman was rescued by two volunteer firefighters who live nearby and were first to arrive, Randall said.

"She was trapped in the doorway,'' Randall said. "She suffered burns.''

Randall said bitter cold made the fire difficult to fight. "Extreme conditions, obviously. Frozen trucks, frozen hoses, frozen people.''

More than 40 firefighters from five departments assisted. A church across the street opened its doors to give firefighters a place to warm up.

"We just circle people in and out, try to keep them warm,'' Randall said. "We had a few of our own guys with minor frost bite.''

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal's Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

